New Property Boom in Ayodhya: Mumbai Developers Rush In

February 21, 2024

Ayodhya, the holy city that recently witnessed the arrival of the idol of Ram Lala, is now attracting attention from real estate biggies in Mumbai. Companies such as Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, Raymond Realty, Runwal Group, and K Raheja Corp have been actively purchasing large land parcels in Ayodhya over the past three months. This surge in interest from Mumbai-based developers is due to the tremendous potential for growth and development in the temple city.

As a result of the Pran Pratishthan ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, property prices in Ayodhya have seen a staggering increase of 179%. According to Magicbricks, an online real estate portal, average prices have risen from Rs 3,174 per sq ft in October 2023 to Rs 8,877 per sq ft in January 2024. This exponential growth has caught the attention of both local and national players in the real estate market.

The focus of these developers is three-fold. First, they aim to engage in land plotting, which involves the sale of individual plots. Additionally, they plan to develop residential townships and establish commercial and hospitality businesses in Ayodhya. The demand for hotels is especially high, as Ayodhya currently only has 17 hotels with a mere 590 hotel rooms. However, there are 73 new hotels in the pipeline, with 40 already under construction. Major hotel chains like Marriott International and IHCL have already signed deals, while OYO plans to add another 1,000 rooms.

The property rates in Ayodhya have seen a significant shift. Previously, land rates ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per sq ft in 2019, but they have now escalated to Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per sq ft. Areas close to the Ram Mandir command even higher rates, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per sq ft. This surge in property prices has made it increasingly difficult for locals to afford homes within certain parts of Ayodhya.

It is worth noting that the craze for commercial land is on the rise, with developers actively pursuing opportunities near the Abhinandan Lodha group’s Sarayu, a seven-star mixed-use luxury enclave. The recent purchase of a plot by Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan for Rs 14.5 crore (approximately) has further bolstered the appeal of this region.

While the entry of Mumbai-based developers is driving up property prices, there have been some concerns about the motives of local farmers and agents. There are suspicions that they are artificially inflating prices and projecting scarcity to capitalize on the demand from major players. Despite these challenges, Ayodhya is experiencing a property boom that promises significant economic growth and development in the coming years.

