Your search results

Expansive Shrewsbury House Finds New Owners

Posted by Roman Górczyński on February 21, 2024 Cities 0

A beautiful home with ample space and modern amenities has been sold in Shrewsbury. The property, located at 30 Blackthorn Road, offers a generous layout spanning 4,301 square feet. Built in 1997, the two-story house boasts a stylish hip roof design adorned with shingles.

With a sale date of January 8, 2024, the property was purchased for $1,525,000, equating to a reasonable price of $355 per square foot. The new owners can enjoy the comfort of four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing plenty of room for a growing family or hosting guests.

Upon entering the house, one is greeted by an inviting living area, complete with a cozy fireplace that adds warmth and charm. The property’s interior is further enhanced by its forced air heating and cooling system, ensuring year-round comfort. Convenience is also provided by the attached garage, allowing for easy access to vehicles and additional storage space.

The backyard of the property serves as a tranquil oasis, featuring a rejuvenating spa where the new owners can unwind and relax. The soothing atmosphere provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Recent real estate transactions in the area indicate a thriving housing market. In June 2023, a 1,753-square-foot home located at 192 North Street was sold for $700,000, at a rate of $399 per square foot. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom property offers a cozy and compact living space.

Similarly, in November 2021, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home measuring 3,176 square feet was sold on Blackthorn Road for $960,000, at a rate of $302 per square foot. This spacious residence provides a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for its occupants.

Another notable sale occurred in May 2022, where a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home encompassing 3,635 square feet was sold for $1,525,000. This property, also situated on Blackthorn Road, commanded a higher price of $420 per square foot, reflecting its remarkable features and desirable location.

The real estate market in Shrewsbury remains robust, attracting buyers looking for quality homes that offer both spaciousness and modern conveniences. With its recent change of ownership, 30 Blackthorn Road stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of well-designed properties in sought-after locations.

FAQ:

1. Where is the property located?

– The property is located at 30 Blackthorn Road in Shrewsbury.

2. What is the size of the property?

– The property has a generous layout spanning 4,301 square feet.

3. When was the property built?

– The property was built in 1997.

4. What is the price of the property?

– The property was purchased for $1,525,000, which equates to a price of $355 per square foot.

5. How many bedrooms and bathrooms does the property have?

– The property has four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms.

6. What are some notable features of the property?

– The property has a stylish hip roof design adorned with shingles. It also has a forced air heating and cooling system, an attached garage for easy access to vehicles, and a backyard with a rejuvenating spa.

7. What are recent real estate transactions in the area?

– In June 2023, a 1,753-square-foot home located at 192 North Street was sold for $700,000. In November 2021, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home measuring 3,176 square feet was sold on Blackthorn Road for $960,000. In May 2022, a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home encompassing 3,635 square feet was sold for $1,525,000.

Definitions:

– Shrewsbury: Refers to the location where the property is situated. It is a place name.

– Square foot: A unit of measurement used to measure the size of a property.

– Hip roof: A type of roof design with slopes on all four sides.

– Shingles: Flat rectangular or square tiles used to cover the roof.

– Forced air heating and cooling system: A system that uses a fan or blower to circulate heated or cooled air throughout a building.

– Real estate: Property consisting of land, buildings, and natural resources.

– Transactions: The buying and selling of goods or services, in this case, referring to real estate transactions.

Related Links:

– Shrewsbury – Official website of Shrewsbury.

– realtor.com – A website for real estate listings and information.

– Zillow – An online real estate marketplace.