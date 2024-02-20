Your search results

Westchester County’s Commercial Real Estate Market Suffers Setback in 2023

Westchester County, known for its thriving commercial real estate market, experienced a significant slowdown in 2023. The main contributing factor to this decline was the high interest rates that made financing for commercial properties difficult. As a result, the sales volume of commercial buildings dropped by 41%, reaching a total of $1.5 billion. Additionally, the overall number of transactions decreased by 20% compared to the previous year.

David Raciti, the vice president at RM Friedland, highlighted the impact of high interest rates on the market’s sluggishness. He explained that it became challenging to secure financing, leading to a decline in both sales volume and transaction numbers. Despite the setback, Westchester’s commercial real estate scene continued to exhibit some positive aspects.

The top five commercial sales in Westchester County during 2023 were predominantly concentrated in White Plains, Mamaroneck, Yonkers, Harrison, and Rye. These transactions were characterized by the heavy reliance on leverage with multiple landlords and investors. Most of the properties involved in these deals were considered “trophy assets” due to their excellent space quality and stable, long-term income from tenants.

The most expensive sale of 2023 was The Source, a retail shopping and office complex spanning 262,000 square feet in White Plains. The property was purchased by Hines, a global real estate firm, for $112 million. It boasted impressive occupancy rates of 99% and included renowned tenants such as Whole Foods. Although the property experienced a 27% decrease in value since its purchase in 2005 for $153 million, it remained an attractive investment opportunity.

Looking ahead, the declining trend in the office market is expected to continue, prompting property developers to shift their focus to other profitable sectors. Among these, self-storage and assisted living facilities have seen an increase in demand. Investors predict that some office spaces may be repurposed or even demolished in the coming years.

Despite the challenges faced by Westchester County’s commercial real estate market in 2023, the area still showcased notable transactions. This setback serves as an opportunity for investors and developers to explore new avenues and capitalize on emerging trends within the industry.

