Your search results

Toms River Real Estate: Record-breaking Sales in January

Posted by Roman Górczyński on February 20, 2024 Cities 0

The Toms River real estate market has seen a flurry of activity in the month of January, with several record-breaking sales taking place. One property in particular, located at 1388 Silverton Road, has stolen the spotlight with its jaw-dropping price tag of $999,500. This single-family house boasts a spacious living area of 3,072 square feet and was built in 2002.

While this sale takes the top spot in terms of price, it is not the only noteworthy transaction in the area. In fact, a total of 50 residential real estate sales were recorded during the past week, with an average price of $439,793. This impressive figure reflects a thriving housing market in the Toms River area.

Among the other notable sales is a charming single-family residence at 1176 Shepherd Court, which sold for an impressive $855,000. This spacious house, built in 2002, offers a generous living area of 4,173 square feet—perfect for growing families and those who appreciate ample space.

Additionally, a stunning waterfront property at 1417 Wellington Ave. fetched an impressive price of $735,000. This single-family house, built in 2007, boasts a living area of 2,386 square feet and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

These sales, along with several others, demonstrate the desirability of the Toms River real estate market. Whether it’s a cozy family home or a luxurious waterfront property, Toms River offers a wide range of options for potential buyers.

As we continue into the year, it will be interesting to see how the Toms River real estate market evolves. With its picturesque location and flourishing community, the area is bound to remain a sought-after destination for homebuyers.

An FAQ on Toms River Real Estate Market

1. What is the price of the property located at 1388 Silverton Road in Toms River?

The property at 1388 Silverton Road is listed for $999,500.

2. How many residential real estate sales were recorded in Toms River in the past week?

A total of 50 residential real estate sales were recorded in Toms River in the past week.

3. What is the average price of residential real estate sales in Toms River?

The average price of residential real estate sales in Toms River is $439,793.

4. Can you provide details on another noteworthy sale in Toms River?

1176 Shepherd Court, a single-family residence, was sold for $855,000. It offers a living area of 4,173 square feet and was built in 2002.

5. Are there any waterfront properties available in Toms River?

Yes, a waterfront property at 1417 Wellington Ave. was sold for $735,000. It offers a living area of 2,386 square feet and was built in 2007.

6. What does the thriving housing market in Toms River indicate?

The thriving housing market in Toms River indicates a strong demand for properties in the area.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– Toms River: Refers to the real estate market in Toms River, a location known for its picturesque surroundings and a flourishing community.

– Single-family house: A residential property designed to accommodate a single family.

– Living area: The total space available for living purposes within a property, usually measured in square feet.

– Waterfront property: A property located alongside a body of water, such as a river, lake, or ocean.

Suggested related links:

– Toms River Township Official Website

– Toms River Real Estate Listings on Zillow