New Mixed-Use Development in Dallas Attracts Envision Physician Services

A newly developed mixed-use project in Far North Dallas has successfully secured Envision Physician Services as a major office tenant. The Work/Shop mixed-use development, located on Belt Line Road east of the Dallas North Tollway, will be home to Envision Physician Services’ new 15,295 square feet office space.

Envision Physician Services, a Nashville-based medical group, decided to relocate its Dallas office from the Galleria area to this recently completed project. The move demonstrates the allure of the tech-forward and connective environment that the Work/Shop development offers to businesses of all sizes. This is evident from the strong competition witnessed for each available space in the complex.

CBRE Group’s Ben Davis, Shannon Brown, and Julee Amparo played a key role in negotiating the lease agreement on behalf of Envision Physician Services. With this new lease, the Work/Shop project has reached an impressive 65% occupancy rate. The success of the leasing process further reinforces the Triten Real Estate Partners’ belief in the potential of mixed-use environments that prioritize experiential and amenitized offerings to create a workplace where employees feel valued and excited to come to the office.

The development includes not only office spaces but also a variety of retail and entertainment options. Retail tenants at Work/Shop include Evo Entertainment, Mesero, Crisp & Green, Solidcore, Zon Zon, Toastique, Rose Couture Nail Bar, and Local Johnny’s. Triten Real Estate Partners, the developer behind this project, purchased the property in 2019 and transformed it into a vibrant community space with ample green areas and restaurant spaces.

The Work/Shop project consists of two office buildings totaling 135,000 square feet, along with 81,500 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space. Additionally, there is a 30,000 square feet public plaza and green space that adds to the charm of the complex. The revitalized office buildings feature modern lobbies, conference rooms, coworking spaces, and an outdoor patio offering stunning views of the adjacent golf course.

Triten Real Estate Partners, known for their successful redevelopment of Plano Market Square Mall, now named The Assembly, continues to demonstrate their commitment to creating innovative and engaging spaces that redefine the concept of mixed-use developments in the Dallas area.

