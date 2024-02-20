Your search results

New Metro Rail Project to Transform Connectivity in Gurugram

Posted by Roman Górczyński on February 20, 2024 Cities 0

The newly announced Metro Rail project in Gurugram is set to transform connectivity in the city, linking Old Gurugram with New Gurugram. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km and a cost of about ₹5,450 crore, aims to improve transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and provide an easier commute for residents.

While some real estate experts suggest that the impact on property prices in Old Gurugram may be limited due to saturation in the market, they anticipate that certain sectors will experience redevelopment activity, similar to the areas connected by the Metro in Delhi.

In addition, the construction of the new metro corridor is expected to have an influence on projects along the Dwarka Expressway, as both the residential and commercial properties in the area are relatively new.

The Union Cabinet has approved the metro connectivity from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, with a spur to Dwarka Expressway. The project is expected to have 27 stations along the route and is scheduled to be completed within four years. It will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC), a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle of the Government of India and the Government of Haryana.

The introduction of the Metro will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the development of transit-oriented options in the area. This, in turn, may lead to the opening of more commercial spaces and an increase in commercial rates by around 15% to 20%.

Furthermore, the project is expected to stimulate affordable housing options in the affected areas, as new builders’ floors may be developed, offering budget-friendly choices for buyers who have typically found properties in new sectors of Gurugram beyond their reach.

By adding infrastructure and improving connectivity, the Metro is set to have a positive impact on real estate pricing in the region. While the immediate effect may be higher in newer areas, such as Dwarka Expressway, the overall improvement in connectivity is expected to enhance the desirability and attractiveness of both old and new locations in Gurugram.

Overall, the new Metro Rail project represents a significant step towards transforming transportation and connectivity in Gurugram, benefiting residents, businesses, and the real estate market alike.

Definitions:

– Metro Rail project: The construction and development of a metro rail system to improve transportation and connectivity in Gurugram.

– Saturation in the market: Situation in which the demand for real estate in a specific area has been met or is limited, causing prices to be stable or decrease.

– Redevelopment activity: The process of renovating or rebuilding existing properties to improve their value or functionality.

– Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV): An entity created for a specific purpose or project, often involving multiple stakeholders or governments.

