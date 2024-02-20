Your search results

Man Evicted After Five Years in NYC Hotel Rent-Free Due to Housing Law Manipulation

In a shocking turn of events, a man who had managed to live in a New York City hotel rent-free for five years is now facing eviction and fraud charges. Mickey Barreto took advantage of a little-known housing law to avoid paying any rent at the iconic New Yorker Hotel, but his scheme has finally come to an end.

Barreto’s residency at the hotel began in 2018 when he discovered New York City’s Rent Stabilization Code, which grants tenants in individual rooms in buildings built before 1969 the right to request a six-month lease. After purchasing a room for a night, Barreto claimed tenancy and requested a lease from the hotel. However, he was promptly evicted.

Refusing to accept defeat, Barreto sued the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity, the hotel’s owners, and ultimately won his appeal by default when the owners failed to appear in court. Although the court ordered the hotel to provide him with a key, no lease terms were agreed upon. As a result, Barreto lived in the hotel without paying any rent until July 2023.

During his time at the hotel, Barreto went to great lengths to profit from the building. He falsely represented himself as the owner and attempted to transfer the hotel’s bank accounts to himself. He even registered the hotel under his name with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection. The Unification Church also filed a lawsuit against Barreto for claiming ownership on LinkedIn and uploading a forged deed to a city website.

Barreto now faces fraud charges for filing fraudulent property records and could be evicted from the New Yorker Hotel. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which brought forth the charges, has deemed his actions as a fraudulent attempt to claim ownership of one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

While Barreto maintains his innocence and denies committing any fraud, the evidence against him is compelling. The case serves as a reminder that exploiting loopholes in the law can have serious consequences, especially when it involves deceit and attempts to profit from others’ property. As Barreto’s legal battle unfolds, the outcome will likely set a precedent for similar cases and shed light on the importance of protecting property rights.

