Loudoun County Budget Proposal Seeks to Balance Tax Rates and Funding Gaps

Posted by Ilona Rembecka on February 20, 2024

The Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has unveiled his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. While the real estate tax rate is set to remain unchanged, homeowners may experience an increase in their tax bills due to higher property assessments. The budget also includes plans for increased funding in various areas, including county services and Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), though a $10 million funding gap remains for the school division.

To maintain the current tax rate of $0.875 per $100 of assessed value, homeowners who have seen their property values rise would face an increased tax burden. On average, the tax bill for all types of homes would see a $275 hike under the flat tax rate.

The proposal offers an alternative reduction option with a tax rate of $0.84 per $100 of assessed value. This would keep tax bills the same for the average homeowner but result in $21 million less revenue for the county government and a $31 million decrease for LCPS, consequently widening the funding gap for the school division.

In addition, the budget proposal suggests reducing the personal property tax rate on vehicles from $4.15 to $4.10 per $100 of assessed value. This reduction aims to balance the revenue generated from real estate and personal property taxes.

Overall, the budget allocates $15.7 million for existing core services, $41 million for employee pay, $7.4 million for affordable housing, and $40 million for a new revenue stabilization fund to address fluctuations caused by data centers. It also plans for the recruitment and retention of employees through salary adjustments and pay increases for general county employees and uniformed fire and rescue staff.

LCPS would receive a $121 million increase from the current budget, falling short of the requested amount of $131 million. The funding gap for LCPS is projected to be $10 million under the proposed budget, which could potentially be mitigated by new state revenue.

The budget presentation highlights the need for additional funding due to projected population increases in Loudoun County, which is expected to grow by close to 100,000 residents by 2050.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings and work sessions to discuss and finalize the budget, with the approval of the final budget and tax rates scheduled for April 2. Residents have the opportunity to participate in the process by providing feedback at public hearings or through various communication channels.

In conclusion, Loudoun County’s budget proposal aims to balance tax rates while addressing funding gaps in key areas. The emphasis on infrastructure development and employee retention underscores the county’s commitment to meeting the needs of its growing population.

