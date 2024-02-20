Your search results

Keppel REIT Expands Australian Portfolio with Acquisition of 255 George Street

Keppel REIT, a Singapore-listed trust, is set to acquire a 50% stake in 255 George Street, an office tower near Sydney’s Circular Quay, according to industry sources. The deal, which is currently in exclusive due diligence, values the Grade A commercial building at approximately A$700 million ($456 million). This represents a discount of 10 to 20 percent from the book value of the property.

The acquisition comes as Keppel REIT seeks to increase its presence in the Australian market. The trust already owns six commercial assets in the country and the addition of 255 George Street will further enhance its portfolio. The building, spanning 419,793 square feet, features 29 office floors and various amenities such as dining outlets, end-of-trip facilities, and a wellness room.

The tower is located in Sydney’s central business district, just a five-minute walk from Wynyard Station and 1.3 kilometers from the iconic Sydney Opera House. It is currently anchored by the Bank of Queensland and has a weighted average lease expiry of 7.5 years.

The acquisition of 255 George Street reflects Keppel REIT’s confidence in the Australian office market, which saw a rebound in trades of office assets in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, Australian office trades reached A$2.3 billion during that period, a 58% increase from the previous quarter. Keppel REIT’s expansion in Australia also aligns with its strategy to diversify its portfolio beyond its home city Singapore.

While the deal is yet to be confirmed, Keppel REIT’s CEO, Wee Lih Koh, emphasized the trust’s commitment to evaluating investment opportunities regularly and making announcements if there are any material developments.

As property investors position themselves in the Australian market, there is optimism for a resurgence in deal-making activities. Low borrowing costs and favorable market conditions contribute to increased interest in Australian real estate. Despite a decline in trades of income-generating properties in 2023, the rebound in the office sector suggests a positive outlook for the market.

Overall, the acquisition of 255 George Street highlights Keppel REIT’s ongoing growth and commitment to expanding its portfolio in Australia’s thriving commercial real estate market.

Key Terms/Jargon:

1. Grade A commercial building: Refers to a high-quality office building that typically has modern amenities, good infrastructure, and attracts prestigious tenants.

2. Due diligence: Refers to the process of investigating and evaluating a potential investment or acquisition to ensure all relevant information is considered and risks are assessed.

3. Book value: The value of an asset as listed on a company’s financial statements.

4. Lease expiry: The date when a lease agreement between a landlord and tenant ends.

5. Real estate investment trust (REIT): A company that owns and operates income-generating real estate assets and distributes profits to shareholders.

