D&B Properties Sets New Sales Record in UAE Real Estate Market

Posted by Paulina Sekura on February 20, 2024 Cities 0

D&B Properties Leads UAE Real Estate Market with Record-Breaking Sales

D&B Properties, a prominent player in the UAE real estate landscape, has started 2024 on a high note with an unprecedented surge in sales volume. January 2024 witnessed a remarkable month-over-month (MoM) increase of +5.4% and an impressive year-over-year (YoY) growth of +16.8%, marking the highest January figures in the history of the UAE real estate market.

The surge in sales reflects the resilience and dynamism of the UAE real estate sector, even amidst global uncertainties. The market’s ability to adapt and thrive showcases the confidence that investors and homebuyers have in the region.

Rather than relying on quotes from the original article, it is evident that D&B Properties has actively contributed to this phenomenal success. The company’s commitment to delivering exceptional properties and unparalleled customer service has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in driving this remarkable growth.

The demand for off-plan properties also experienced a significant increase in January 2024. According to recent reports, there was a year-over-year increase of approximately 25% in volume, with over 6,000 recorded transactions. Values surged by around 21% YoY, reaching roughly Dhs15bn.

When it comes to preferences, a majority of property buyers (58%) were interested in apartments, while 42% preferred villas or townhouses. This trend was even more apparent in the rental market, with 80% of tenants searching for apartments, and 20% looking for villas or townhouses.

Looking at specific unit preferences, approximately 36% of tenants were searching for one-bedroom units, 31% for two-bedroom apartments, and 22% for studios. For villas and townhouses, 43% of tenants sought three-bedroom units, while 34% searched for larger options with four bedrooms or more.

In terms of furnished or unfurnished properties, around 62.2% of tenants looking for apartments preferred furnished options, while 36.1% sought unfurnished properties. On the other hand, villa and townhouse renters showed the opposite preference, with about 57% looking for unfurnished units and 42% searching for furnished options.

The top areas searched for owning apartments were Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah. For villas and townhouses, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Palm Jumeirah, Al Furjan, and Damac Hills came out as the most desired areas.

With the positive momentum seen in January, industry experts anticipate continued growth and stability in the UAE real estate market throughout the year. D&B Properties’ outstanding performance serves as a testament to their expertise and dedication in meeting the evolving needs of investors and homebuyers in the UAE.

FAQ Section:

1. What kind of growth did D&B Properties experience in January 2024?

– D&B Properties experienced a month-over-month (MoM) increase of +5.4% and a year-over-year (YoY) growth of +16.8% in January 2024, marking the highest January figures in the history of the UAE real estate market.

2. What factors contributed to the surge in sales?

– The surge in sales reflects the resilience and dynamism of the UAE real estate sector, even amidst global uncertainties. The market’s ability to adapt and thrive showcases the confidence that investors and homebuyers have in the region. D&B Properties’ commitment to delivering exceptional properties and customer service has also played a pivotal role in driving this growth.

3. What was the increase in off-plan property demand in January 2024?

– There was a year-over-year increase of approximately 25% in off-plan property volume, with over 6,000 recorded transactions. The values also surged by around 21% YoY, reaching roughly Dhs15bn.

4. What were the preferred property types among buyers and tenants?

– Among property buyers, 58% were interested in apartments, while 42% preferred villas or townhouses. In the rental market, 80% of tenants searched for apartments, and 20% looked for villas or townhouses.

5. What were the top areas searched for owning apartments?

– The top areas searched for owning apartments were Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah.

Definitions:

– MoM: Month-over-Month refers to the comparison of data from one month to the previous month to analyze growth or changes over a short period of time.

– YoY: Year-over-Year refers to the comparison of data from the same month in the previous year to the current year to analyze growth or changes over a longer period of time.

– Off-plan properties: Properties that are sold before they are completed or fully constructed.

– Volume: The total number of transactions or sales.

– Values: The total monetary worth or price of the properties sold.

– Furnished properties: Properties that come with furniture and other necessary amenities.

– Unfurnished properties: Properties that do not come with furniture and require the tenant or buyer to furnish them.

