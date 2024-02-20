Your search results

Australian Real Estate Developer Lendlease Trims Losses and Raises Dividend

February 20, 2024

Australian real estate developer Lendlease has announced a significant improvement in its financial performance with a trimmed first-half loss and an interim dividend increase of 33%. The company reported a net loss of 136 million Australian dollars (US$88.8 million) for the six months through December, compared to a net loss of A$141 million the previous year. Despite a 5% decrease in revenue to A$4.92 billion, Lendlease managed to achieve a modest core operating profit of A$61 million, which was attributed to challenging conditions in the real estate capital markets.

Lendlease’s lower activity and property valuations resulted in a decline in investment property valuations in its investments segment by A$125 million. Additionally, the company incurred redundancy costs of A$56 million and made a provision of A$22 million in relation to retrospective building remediation regulations in the U.K. However, these challenges did not prevent Lendlease from increasing its half-year dividend to 6.5 Australian cents, up from 4.9 Australian cents in the previous year.

Looking ahead, Lendlease plans to provide a strategy update by late May, aiming to position itself for future growth in the real estate market. The company expects improved performance in the second half of the fiscal year, driven by its development business and a higher contribution from construction. However, Lendlease anticipates ongoing impact in Europe and the Americas due to challenges in capital markets.

While Lendlease’s financial results may have fallen short of analyst expectations, the company remains focused on capitalizing on opportunities in the real estate sector. By continually adapting its strategy to navigate difficult market conditions, Lendlease aims to achieve its target gearing range of 10%-20% by fiscal year 2024. With a forward-looking approach, Lendlease remains confident in its ability to overcome challenges and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

FAQ Section:

Q: What were Lendlease’s financial results for the first half of the fiscal year?

A: Lendlease reported a net loss of 136 million Australian dollars (US$88.8 million) for the six months through December.

Q: How does this compare to the previous year?

A: The net loss of 136 million Australian dollars was an improvement compared to the net loss of 141 million Australian dollars the previous year.

Q: Did Lendlease experience a decrease in revenue?

A: Yes, Lendlease experienced a 5% decrease in revenue, amounting to 4.92 billion Australian dollars.

Q: What factors contributed to Lendlease’s modest core operating profit?

A: Lendlease attributed its modest core operating profit of 61 million Australian dollars to challenging conditions in the real estate capital markets.

Q: Why did Lendlease’s investment property valuations decline?

A: Lendlease’s lower activity and property valuations led to a decline of A$125 million in investment property valuations.

Q: Are there any costs or provisions that impacted Lendlease’s financial performance?

A: Yes, the company incurred redundancy costs of A$56 million and made a provision of A$22 million in relation to retrospective building remediation regulations in the U.K.

Q: What was the dividend increase for Lendlease?

A: Lendlease increased its half-year dividend to 6.5 Australian cents, up from 4.9 Australian cents in the previous year.

Q: What are Lendlease’s plans for the future?

A: Lendlease plans to provide a strategy update by late May to position itself for future growth in the real estate market.

Q: What is Lendlease’s outlook for the second half of the fiscal year?

A: Lendlease expects improved performance in the second half of the fiscal year, driven by its development business and a higher contribution from construction. However, ongoing challenges in capital markets may impact its operations in Europe and the Americas.

Q: What is Lendlease’s long-term target gearing range?

A: Lendlease aims to achieve its target gearing range of 10%-20% by fiscal year 2024.

Definitions:

1. Net loss: The amount by which total expenses and losses exceed total revenue and gains in a given period.

2. Revenue: The total income generated by a company from its normal business activities.

3. Core operating profit: The profit generated from a company’s primary operations before taking into account any one-time or non-operating expenses or income.

4. Investment property valuations: The estimated value of properties held for investment purposes.

5. Redundancy costs: The expenses incurred by a company when it eliminates positions or employees due to restructuring or downsizing.

6. Provision: An amount set aside as an allowance for a known liability or expense that is expected to occur in the future.

7. Dividend: A payment made by a company to its shareholders as a share of the company’s profits.

8. Capital markets: The financial markets where long-term debt or equity-backed securities are bought and sold.

9. Gearing range: A range that indicates the level of debt a company carries relative to its equity capital. It helps assess a company’s financial risk and leverage.

