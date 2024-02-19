Your search results

Virginia Beach Real Estate Assessments Rise Again, City Council Considers Tax Reduction

Posted by Ilona Rembecka on February 19, 2024 Cities 0

Real estate assessments in Virginia Beach have seen a consistent increase for the past few years. This year, assessments are expected to rise by an average of 6.7% compared to last year’s 9% jump. While this may indicate a growing real estate market, it also means higher costs for taxpayers.

In response to the rising assessments, the City Council is considering a reduction in the real estate tax rate. City Manager Patrick Duhaney has been directed to propose a budget with a 2 cent reduction in the tax rate. The aim is to provide some relief to taxpayers, although the extent of the reduction is subject to change before the budget is finalized.

It is worth noting that Virginia Beach already has the lowest real estate tax rate in the region at 99 cents per $100 of assessed value. A 2 cent reduction would result in a loss of approximately $15 million in city revenue. However, even with this reduction, most residents may still experience an increase in their tax bill due to the growth in assessments.

The real estate tax is the largest source of revenue for the city, accounting for 47% of the General Fund. As assessments continue to rise, it becomes crucial for the city to find alternative ways to sustain its operations. Both reductions in departmental spending and a review of long-standing revenue dedicated funds are being considered. The Tourism Investment Program (TIP), a $54 million fund sourced from amusement taxes, is one example of a fund that could potentially be redirected to provide taxpayer relief or support other initiatives such as affordable housing or stormwater projects.

In addition to assessing revenue sources, the City Manager will also evaluate the city’s annual regional grants provided to nonprofit organizations, colleges, and governmental groups. Adjustments may be made to the contributions given to these entities.

The proposed budget will be presented to the City Council on March 19th, where further discussions and decisions will shape the final tax rate and budget allocations. It remains to be seen how the city will balance the need for relief to taxpayers with the demand for continued funding of essential services and projects.

