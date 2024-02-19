Your search results

Townsville Real Estate Market Sees Positive Start to the Year

Posted by Paulina Sekura on February 19, 2024 Cities 0

The Townsville real estate market has started the year on an upward trend, with recent data indicating an increase in home prices in the North Queensland capital. According to the February PropTrack Home Price Index, the median home price in Townsville rose by 1.33% in the January quarter, reaching $412,947.

The report also revealed a year-on-year increase of 4.1% in Townsville home values. While regional Queensland experienced a slight dip in median home prices in January, dropping 0.2% to $640,000, it still recorded a significant 7.56% increase compared to the previous year, making it the strongest performing market since the pandemic.

In Brisbane, the median house price continued to rise, reaching a new peak of $794,000 in January with a 0.17% increase. Brisbane was identified as one of three capital cities to experience a price rise at the beginning of the year, along with Hobart and Perth. Brisbane’s prices have surged by 10.71% year-on-year, solidifying its position as the second strongest market in the country.

Although national home prices saw a relatively small increase of 0.02% in January, the annual growth rate stood at 5.26%, resulting in a median dwelling price of $760,000. While the pace of price growth has slowed compared to the middle of 2023, factors such as an additional interest rate rise in November and increased housing supply have contributed to the stabilization.

Despite this slowdown, regional areas have slightly outperformed capital cities in recent months. However, capital cities have remained the stronger performer over the past year. Strained affordability, reaching its lowest level in three decades, has likely influenced home prices. Nonetheless, experts anticipate that prices will continue to grow in 2024, albeit at a slower pace. Factors such as a more stable interest rate environment, ongoing population growth, and limited new construction activity are expected to support home price growth throughout the year.

FAQ Section:

1. What is the current trend in the Townsville real estate market?

– The Townsville real estate market has started the year on an upward trend, with recent data indicating an increase in home prices in the North Queensland capital.

2. What was the increase in median home price in Townsville in the January quarter?

– The median home price in Townsville rose by 1.33% in the January quarter, reaching $412,947.

3. How much did the Townsville home values increase year-on-year?

– There was a year-on-year increase of 4.1% in Townsville home values.

4. What was the change in median home prices in regional Queensland?

– Regional Queensland experienced a slight dip in median home prices in January, dropping 0.2% to $640,000. However, it still recorded a significant 7.56% increase compared to the previous year.

5. Which capital cities experienced a price rise at the beginning of the year?

– Brisbane, Hobart, and Perth were identified as the three capital cities to experience a price rise at the beginning of the year.

6. What was the median house price in Brisbane in January?

– The median house price in Brisbane reached a new peak of $794,000 in January.

7. What was the year-on-year price increase in Brisbane?

– Brisbane’s prices have surged by 10.71% year-on-year, solidifying its position as the second strongest market in the country.

8. What was the overall national home price increase in January?

– National home prices saw a relatively small increase of 0.02% in January.

9. What was the annual growth rate of national home prices?

– The annual growth rate of national home prices stood at 5.26%.

10. Why has the pace of price growth slowed compared to the middle of 2023?

– Factors such as an additional interest rate rise in November and increased housing supply have contributed to the stabilization of price growth.

11. How have regional areas performed compared to capital cities?

– Regional areas have slightly outperformed capital cities in recent months, but capital cities have remained the stronger performer over the past year.

12. What factors are expected to support home price growth throughout the year?

– Factors such as a more stable interest rate environment, ongoing population growth, and limited new construction activity are expected to support home price growth throughout the year.

Definitions:

– PropTrack Home Price Index: A measure of home prices that tracks changes in median home prices over time.

– Median home price: The middle price point of all homes sold in a specific area, with an equal number of homes priced higher and lower.

– Year-on-year: A comparison of data from the same time period in consecutive years.

– Affordability: The ability of individuals or households to afford the cost of housing relative to their income or financial resources.

– Dwelling: A place where someone lives, such as a house or apartment.

Suggested Related Links:

– Townsville Bulletin – Property

– Real Estate Institute of Queensland

– RealEstate.com.au – Buying