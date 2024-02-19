Your search results

The Most Expensive Real Estate Sales in Lorain: A Reflection of the Booming Housing Market

Posted by Roman Górczyński on February 19, 2024 Cities 0

Lorain, a city known for its vibrant real estate market, has witnessed an astonishing rise in property sales in the past week. Among these transactions, one house took the lead in terms of price, selling for an impressive $248,600. This figure not only highlights the exorbitant prices in the area but also serves as a testament to the city’s thriving residential real estate market.

In total, 11 residential properties were sold during the past week, signifying a significant level of activity in the market. Despite the high selling price of the top property, the average price of the 11 sales amounted to $146,773, showcasing the diversity of options available to potential buyers.

When assessing the market, it is equally important to analyze the value of properties by their size. With this in mind, the average price per square foot for the recorded sales stood at $101. This metric indicates the cost of owning a piece of real estate per unit of space and serves as a valuable reference point for both buyers and sellers.

It is worth noting that the prices listed above are based on the recorded title transfers during the week of February 5, regardless of the actual sale dates of the properties. This indicates that the activity within the market may have been even more substantial than what is reflected in these statistics.

As the demand for real estate in Lorain continues to surge, it is no surprise that properties are fetching impressive prices. This upward trend signifies a prosperous housing market, where both buyers and sellers can capitalize on the growing opportunities. With attractiveness to investors and a wide range of available properties, Lorain remains a city to watch for those interested in the real estate market.

FAQ

1. What is the average selling price of residential properties in Lorain?

– The average selling price of residential properties in Lorain during the past week was $146,773.

2. How many residential properties were sold during the past week?

– A total of 11 residential properties were sold during the past week in Lorain.

3. What was the price of the top-selling property?

– The top-selling property in Lorain sold for $248,600.

4. What is the average price per square foot for the recorded sales?

– The average price per square foot for the recorded sales in Lorain was $101.

5. Are the listed prices based on the actual sale dates of the properties?

– No, the prices listed are based on the recorded title transfers during the week of February 5, regardless of the actual sale dates of the properties.

Definitions

– Real estate market: The industry involving the buying, selling, renting, or leasing of land, buildings, or other properties.

– Residential real estate: Properties used for residential purposes, such as houses, apartments, or condominiums.

– Title transfers: The legal process of transferring the ownership of a property from one party to another.

Related Links

– lorainohio.net: Official website of Lorain, Ohio, providing information about the city and its real estate market.

– realtor.com: A website providing property records and listings in Lorain, Ohio.