The Influence of Starchitects on Miami’s Luxury Real Estate Market

February 19, 2024

Luxury high-rise residential real estate in Miami comes with a hefty price tag, especially when renowned architects are involved. The anticipated release of a 13,000-plus-square-foot penthouse at the Raleigh, a historic Art Deco hotel undergoing redevelopment, is expected to fetch more than $150 million. What sets it apart? The renowned architect and design icon, Peter Marino.

The prestige associated with architects like Marino in the Miami market is unquestionable. According to Douglas Elliman broker Fredrik Eklund, having a “starchitect” attached to a project is seen as a symbol of credibility and quality. Consequently, developers can demand top dollar for their properties, as buyers recognize the long-term value in owning units designed by these architectural visionaries.

The impact of a “name” architect on property pricing has been exemplified by the success of One Thousand Museum, a towering masterpiece by the late Zaha Hadid. Resales in this building have commanded prices of up to $2,100 per square foot, well above the neighboring non-starchitect Marquis tower’s $1,740 per square foot. Buyers are willing to pay a premium for the assurance of owning a property created by a renowned architect.

Architectural firms such as Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) and Arquitectonica have played a significant role in shaping Miami’s skyline. RAMSA’s designs for the Shore Club and the St. Regis Residences have garnered trust among buyers, with some even purchasing without floor plans. This high level of confidence in the architect’s name has propelled sales and created a sense of assurance in buyers.

In the fierce competition to attract wealthy buyers, developers have increasingly turned to iconic architects who bring a unique vision and aesthetic to their projects. From the Baccarat Miami to the Perigon, developers recognize the added value that renowned architects bring to the table. The prices of these top units often outperform comparable non-starchitect buildings nearby, with premiums ranging from $550 to $4,500 per square foot.

In the world of luxury real estate, having a “starchitect” on board is more than just a status symbol; it’s a strategic investment. The association with a renowned architect can significantly impact the perceived value and desirability of a property. As Miami continues to evolve and attract affluent buyers, the influence of these architectural masters will continue to shape the city’s luxury real estate market.

Definitions:

Luxury high-rise residential real estate: High-end apartments in tall buildings, often offering desirable amenities and located in prime locations.

Art Deco: An influential visual arts design style that originated in the 1920s and 1930s, characterized by geometric shapes, bold colors, and decorative elements.

Penthouse: The top floor or floors of a high-rise building, usually characterized by luxury features and amenities.

Starchitect: A term used to refer to a well-known and highly respected architect, often associated with high-profile projects.

