Paul Rose: A Legacy of Real Estate and Public Service

Posted by Ilona Rembecka on February 19, 2024

Paul Rose, a prominent figure in Lexington’s real estate industry and former member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, passed away at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer, his family announced on Wednesday.

Rose played a pivotal role in the early years of Lexington’s merged government, representing the 11th District as a council member starting from his election in 1974. Over the course of his tenure, he was re-elected for three additional terms, contributing to the development of the city and its governance.

Born and raised in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood, Rose instilled in his children a deep sense of community and service. His son, Dan Rose, fondly remembers their upbringing and how it influenced his own path towards public service. Rose’s love for Lexington was apparent in his dedication to the city and his civic duties.

During his time on the council, Rose witnessed the early stages of establishing effective local governance. Dan Rose reminisces about a time when council members didn’t even have aides, yet dealt with the daily concerns of their constituents with grace and commitment.

Although Paul Rose’s aspirations of becoming a collegiate athlete were cut short when he was drafted into the Army in 1955, his determination and resilience remained strong. After his military service, Rose returned to the University of Kentucky to complete his degree.

Following his graduation, Rose ventured into the field of real estate, working as a proofreader and in advertising at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Eventually, he founded Paul Rose Real Estate, which thrived as he became a notable syndicator of investment properties during the 1980s. Rose’s impact on Lexington’s real estate landscape was undeniable, playing a significant role in the city’s transformation.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Rose had a passion for golf. In collaboration with loved ones, he developed the Highpoint Golf Course and subdivision in Jessamine County, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of golf and recreation.

Paul Rose’s life was also defined by his enduring marriage of 65 years to his beloved wife, Norma Annette Rose. Together, they created a loving family and a home filled with warmth and love.

The passing of Paul Rose leaves a void in the hearts of Lexingtonians who admired his dedication to both his community and the real estate industry. His legacy will be remembered as a testament to the power of public service and the transformative impact of individuals who build and shape their communities.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council: The governing body for the consolidated city-county government of Lexington-Fayette Urban County in Kentucky, United States.

– Meadowthorpe neighborhood: A neighborhood in Lexington, Kentucky.

– Syndicator: A person or company involved in the creation, promotion, and management of investment opportunities.

