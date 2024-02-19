Your search results

New Managing Partner Appointed at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett: A Step Towards Gender Diversity

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett is making a significant stride towards gender diversity with the appointment of Wheatly MacNamara as the new managing partner of their London office. MacNamara, a seasoned real estate lawyer, will be the first woman to hold this position in the top 15 US firm.

With eight years of partnership experience and a specialization in real estate acquisitions, dispositions, and joint ventures, MacNamara has made a name for herself in the legal industry. Her expertise at the intersection of real estate and private equity has earned her recognition as a Rising Star by Law360. She has worked with notable clients such as KKR, Apollo, Northwood, and Blackstone, playing a crucial role in multiple transactions and a €21 billion recapitalization.

Alden Millard, chair of Simpson Thacher’s executive committee, expressed confidence in MacNamara’s abilities and believes she will be a tremendous asset to clients in her new leadership role. Millard also thanked Jason Glover, the outgoing managing partner, for his contributions in enhancing the firm’s offerings in the region.

Under Glover’s leadership, the London office experienced remarkable growth, with revenue expanding by approximately 23% in 2023. The office nearly doubled in size, and his tenure was marked by surpassing growth goals. Despite the achievements, Glover believes it is the right time for the transition and has complete confidence in MacNamara’s capabilities.

This appointment signifies a broader trend towards gender diversity in the legal industry. While women make up 47% of associates at the 200 largest US law firms, they only constitute about 20% of equity partners. A similar disparity exists in the UK, highlighting the need for greater representation of women in leadership positions.

However, recent figures show a positive shift in gender representation at US law firms, with more women in law than ever before. In 2023, women associates outnumbered their male counterparts, accounting for over 50% of the total. This change can be attributed to the increasing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Law firms have been actively implementing initiatives to improve gender representation in leadership positions, and the appointment of Wheatly MacNamara is a testament to these efforts.

As MacNamara steps into her new role, she looks forward to building upon the achievements of her predecessor and continuing to drive progress towards greater gender diversity and inclusivity in the legal field.

