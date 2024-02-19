Your search results

Frasers Property Thailand Reports Strong Financial Performance in First Quarter of FY2024

Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Thailand’s leading integrated real estate platform, has announced its impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY2024. The company reported a profit of THB 3,066 million, representing a year-on-year increase of THB 322 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

While the residential business faced challenges due to the economic headwinds, particularly high household debt, Frasers Property Thailand’s industrial and commercial businesses delivered steady rental and service income, contributing to its resilient financial performance.

FPT’s industrial portfolio experienced sustained high demand for industrial properties, especially factories, which led to increased enquiries and lease signings. The electronics and automotive sectors from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan showed significant interest. The company’s industrial operations in Indonesia and Vietnam also performed well with positive rental reversions and an influx of new customers and long-term renewals.

The commercial portfolio, including Grade A offices and retail spaces, maintained high rental occupancy rates, with the newly launched PromptMove service receiving positive feedback from tenants. The mixed-use Silom Edge development attracted more tenants, with high occupancy rates both for offices and retail spaces. FPT’s hospitality business also fully recovered with the resurgence of tourism, receiving the Customer Experience of the Year Award from The Asian Experience Awards.

Although the residential segment faced challenges, Frasers Property Thailand remains committed to meeting market needs. The company has realigned its operational strategies to address the challenging macro-economic environment and plans to launch six new projects worth over THB 9,400 million in the remaining nine months of the fiscal year.

Frasers Property Thailand’s strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY2024 demonstrates its resilience and ability to adapt to market conditions. With a focus on effective financial management and a balanced asset portfolio, the company aims to differentiate and grow in the Thai market by tapping into the reputation and expertise of the Frasers Property Group. It aims to develop into a “Real Estate as a Service” brand, dedicated to improving the quality of life for businesses and individuals alike.

In conclusion, Frasers Property Thailand’s financial results highlight its success in navigating challenging economic conditions and its commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions in Thailand.

