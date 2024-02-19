Your search results

Chinese Investors Offload Global Real Estate Holdings Amid Property Crisis

Chinese investors and creditors are choosing to sell their real estate holdings across the world as they face a deepening property crisis at home. The need to raise cash outweighs the risks of offloading properties into a falling market. This trend is providing much-needed insight into the severity of the global real estate industry’s troubles. The global slump caused by rising borrowing costs has already resulted in over $1 trillion in office property value losses. However, the true extent of the damage remains unclear due to the limited number of asset sales and a scarcity of recent data for appraisers to rely on.

Regulators and the market are growing increasingly concerned that this lack of sales may be hiding substantial unrealized losses. This poses significant risks for banks that heavily invested in real estate lending and asset owners. Falling valuations have already impacted New York Community Bancorp, causing its stock to reach a 27-year low. Additionally, the European Central Bank and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority are closely monitoring the slow pace of loan value markdowns and conducting reviews of valuations in private markets.

Chinese investors, facing the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown on excessive borrowing, are now starting to offload overseas assets acquired during their decade-long expansion spree. Developers and landlords are choosing to sell properties to obtain immediate cash for domestic operations and to pay off debts, even if it means taking a financial hit. This wave of sales could potentially thaw the frozen market and improve transparency and price discovery.

With each transaction, the market gains more clarity about the capitalization rate, which measures the return an investor is willing to accept for a deal. This data will enable appraisers to value other assets more accurately, potentially triggering more extensive impairments. Landlords may need to inject additional funds to remedy any loan-to-value breaches or risk having their properties seized by lenders.

While there has been a slow trickle of Chinese-owned sales in Europe, recent trends have shown a new increase in volume. Distressed developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. has agreed to sell its stake in a £1.34 billion property project in London’s Nine Elms district, marked down by 60% compared to its 2017 sale price. The rebound in disposals, after a pause last year due to restructuring plans, is expected to continue throughout the year, improving price discovery in the market.

The impact of these sales extends beyond Europe, with notable disposals occurring in Australia as well. Chinese developers, who were once major players in the Australian market, have shifted their focus to offloading projects rather than making new purchases. As Chinese investors continue to sell off their global properties, the market awaits the broader repercussions of these disposals and their potential impact on the commercial real estate sector worldwide.

