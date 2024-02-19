Your search results

A Hidden Gem on Trotters Lane: A Must-See Home in Owensboro

Posted by Roman Górczyński on February 19, 2024 Cities 0

Nestled in the heart of Owensboro, Kentucky, sits a hidden gem on Trotters Lane. This charming home is the perfect blend of space, style, and comfort. With its 1-story design, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms, it offers both functionality and convenience. Spanning across 2,144 square feet, this property provides ample room for family gatherings, entertaining guests, or simply enjoying the peace and tranquility of your own space.

As you step inside this carefully maintained home, you’ll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The all-brick exterior exudes timeless beauty, while the interior boasts a seamless flow from one room to another. The highlight of this property is undoubtedly the completely remodeled owners suite bathroom. Featuring a walk-in shower and a luxurious soaking tub, it is a sanctuary of relaxation and indulgence.

One of the unique features of this home is its large corner lot, providing plenty of outdoor space for recreational activities or hosting summer barbecues. Whether you prefer a cozy night in or a lively gathering with friends, this property caters to every lifestyle.

Conveniently located in the coveted Brookhill neighborhood, this home offers easy access to schools, shopping centers, and parks. In addition, its proximity to major highways ensures a seamless commute to work or other areas of interest.

If you’re in the market for a new home, this is a must-see property. With its desirable features, prime location, and a list price of $399,900, it presents an excellent opportunity for homebuyers looking to settle down in Owensboro.

For more information and to view the complete listing, visit the official website or contact exp REALTY at 888-624-6448. Don’t miss out on the chance to make this dream home on Trotters Lane your own.

FAQ:

1. Where is the property located?

The property is located on Trotters Lane in Owensboro, Kentucky.

2. How many bedrooms and bathrooms does the home have?

The home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

3. What is the size of the property?

The property spans across 2,144 square feet.

4. What are some unique features of the home?

One unique feature is its large corner lot, providing plenty of outdoor space for recreational activities. Additionally, the completely remodeled owners suite bathroom features a walk-in shower and a luxurious soaking tub.

5. What is the price of the property?

The list price of the property is $399,900.

6. What is the location advantage of the home?

The home is conveniently located in the coveted Brookhill neighborhood, offering easy access to schools, shopping centers, parks, and major highways for a seamless commute.

Definitions:

– Owensboro, Kentucky: a city in Kentucky, USA.

– Trotters Lane: the street where the property is located.

– 1-story design: refers to a home that has a single level.

– Ample: plentiful or abundant.

– Remodeled: renovated or updated.

– Corner lot: a property or land situated on a corner between two intersecting streets.

– Recreational activities: leisure activities or hobbies.

– Cove1ted: highly desired or sought after.

– List price: the advertised price of a property.

– exp REALTY: a real estate company.

