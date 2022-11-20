Add Listing
$ 1,760,000

Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins, Retail Store, Kraków 651 m2, 15 years lease agreement
0 BD
0 BA
651.00 m2
$ 2,180,000

Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins, Retail Store 694 m2, Warsaw, new lease agreement 10+10 years
0 BD
0 BA
694.00 m2
2
Sell

Commercial land with a building permit for t...

$ 188,888
For sale the right to land intended for the construction of the Pepco chain store with a s ...
For sale the right to land intended for the construction of the Pepco chain store with a signed lease agreement wit ...
460.00 m2
1
Sell

Retail Park, Biedronka Dobra, Szczecin 900 m...

$ 900,000
The property was commissioned in 2021, so it is new, in perfect technical condition, and t ...
The property was commissioned in 2021, so it is new, in perfect technical condition, and the good construction of c ...
900.00 m2
Łukasz Włodarczyk
1
Sell

Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins, Retail Store, K...

$ 1,150,000
The property was commissioned in 2012 and is continuously rented by “Biedronka” ...
The property was commissioned in 2012 and is continuously rented by "Biedronka", which renovated the pr ...
736.00 m2
Łukasz Włodarczyk
1
Sell

Retail Park, Biedronka, Inowrocław 1437 m2

$ 2,000,000
The property was commissioned in 2019, so it is new and in perfect technical condition. Th ...
The property was commissioned in 2019, so it is new and in perfect technical condition. The biggest advantage is th ...
1,437.00 m2
Łukasz Włodarczyk
1
Sell

Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins, Retail Store, K...

$ 1,760,000
8 parking places. Advantage: The only grocery store in the Salwator City Kraków estate. Tr ...
8 parking places. Advantage: The only grocery store in the Salwator City Kraków estate. Traditional real estate pur ...
651.00 m2
Marcin Frąckiewicz
3
Sell

Biedronka, Jeronimo Martins, Retail Store 69...

$ 2,180,000
16 parking places. Planned renovation in December 2023 with a new contract of 10 years + 1 ...
16 parking places. Planned renovation in December 2023 with a new contract of 10 years + 10 years. Assets: Metro Sz ...
694.00 m2
Marcin Frąckiewicz
